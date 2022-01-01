About this product
A soft and sweet peppermint core coated by our rich dark chocolate. These bites have a bold, fresh minty flavor that melts in your mouth. A new take on an old classic, this makes the perfect after-dinner treat.
Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Butter oil, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Sugar, Tapioca syrup, Invertase, Gum Arabic, Cannabis Extract, Confectioner's Glaze, Natural Flavors, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup.
Contains milk. May contain nuts, soy and gluten.
*Available in California in 100MG potency
About this brand
Kiva Confections
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.