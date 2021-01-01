About this product

A precise blend of CA grown cannabis, green tea matcha and peppermint extract, our Moroccan Mint Petra has a refreshing peppermint taste with light notes of Tahitian vanilla.



Born in 2015, Petra was California’s first microdosed cannabis infused mint. It boasts the most discreet, portable, pocketable, and purse-able edibles package on the market. At 2.5MG THC or less per serving, Petra is perfect for the new or casual cannabis user, and the seasoned cannabis user looking for a consistent, low dose of THC throughout the day. All Petra flavors are sugar free, vegan, and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol.



Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.



*Available in California in 100MG potency and Hawaii in 75MG potency.