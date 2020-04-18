About this product
Did someone say Gold Rush? For a limited time only in California, you can find real 24k gold in every Pot o' Gold Terra Bite. These peppermint pattie-flavored Terra are not only available for a limited time, they are an ultra-limited edition product. This calls to mind another memorable event- the California Gold Rush, which forever changed our home state.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kiva Confections
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.