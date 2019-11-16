Rich and smooth caramel centers coated in our creamy milk chocolate and sprinkled with Pacific sea salt. These bites have a sweet, buttery flavor that finish with a salty kick.



Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Cream (milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup.



Allergy Warning: Contains milk. May contain nuts, soy and gluten.



*Available in California and Michigan in 100MG potency