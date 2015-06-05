About this product
Each tube contains two .5g pre-rolls. *Sales Tax Included in Price
About this strain
Hippie Chicken is a mostly sativa strain with strongly euphoric effects that border on psychedelic – hence the name. A cross between Blueberry and Alaskan Thunder Fuck, Hippie Chicken takes after its sativa parent in its giggly, energetic effects which are accented only slightly by the tingly, relaxing effects passed down by Blueberry.
Hippie Chicken effects
29 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
41% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
