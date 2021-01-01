About this product

This is the full solution that includes everything you need to start growing, just add seed and water!



Complete mobile solution for you to grow hydroponically from anywhere in the world! Monitor the temperature, humidity, time of day, Electrical Conductivity (for detecting minerals in hydroponics), and PH. The features of this system are added to the existing Soil Kit. This will allow you to still use soil gardening and hydroponics. Automate any number of devices such as grow lights, hall lights, fans, blowers, exhausts, heaters, air conditioners, CO2 generators, dehumidifiers, and more. There are 5 outlets on board to help you get started and easily add our wireless outlets. With our solution, you can grow from a small grow tent to a 1 acre greenhouse!



Operates your lights, fans, blowers, exhausts, CO2 generators, dehumidifiers and more.

Detects PH and controls PH Dosing of you PH Up and PH Down solutions.

Detects EC and controls Minerals Dosing.

Monitor your grow tent or grow room from anywhere in the world.

Detects and controls your CO2 range from 400 to 10,000 ppm.

Control your lights on a schedule or with smart rules for greenhouses where light in addition to sunlight

Smart rules can detect abnormalities and send alerts to your phone.

Sophisticated scheduler or smart rules to control the temperature.

Smart rules can detect high temperatures and shutoff any devices that could be generating heat.

Control misting or dehumidifying to keep your humidity at the desired range.

Easy to use smartphone app for android and ios.

Provides hoses, connectors, spray heads, and adapters needed for plumbing.

Operates with 120 volts / 60Hz / 15 Amps

5 year warranty and best warranty service

1000 Watt LED Light

C



Introductory Price: $999 on Kickstarter

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/436070270/klever-garden-smart-autonomous-growing-made-easy



INCLUDES:

Seed Pack

Soil & Hydroponics Kit

2x2, 3x3, or 4x4 Grow Tent

LED Grow Light

Carbon Filter Exhaust Fan

12" Fan

Hydroponic DWC grow bin

Air pump & stone

Net pots

Grow Medium for Net Pots

6 Grow Bags for Soil

Complete instructional video

Free Shipping to US & Canada