About this product
About this strain
Big Head is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Heatlocker and Sherbhead. This strain is a creation of Tahoe_Nugz and Ogloudest, two breeders known for producing flavorful and potent strains. Big Head is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Big Head effects include creativity, euphoria, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Big Head when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Tahoe_Nugz and Ogloudest, Big Head features flavors like sweet, fruity, and gassy. The terpenes of this strain can include caryophyllene, which has spicy and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Big Head typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Big Head is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is earthy and cacao-like, with hints of hazelnut and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big Head, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.