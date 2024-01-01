Sometimes used as an umbrella term to describe hydrocarbon-extracted concentrates that are made from fresh frozen plant material, the consistency of our Live Resin lands somewhere between our badder and our diamonds and sauce. Typically, these products have a thicker consistency than our badders but may also contain smaller THCa diamonds. The use of fresh frozen plant material means these products are packed with flavor.
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.