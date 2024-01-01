From premium live resin, to full spectrum CO2 oil, to pure distillate elevated with cannabis-derived terpenes, our mouthwatering vapes and pods offer something for everyone. Utilizing the highest quality hardware on the market, these products allow you to pocket the full power and flavor of our award-winning genetics whenever discretion or convenience are key.
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.