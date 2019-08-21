Ice Cream Cake CO2 Cartridge

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

From premium live resin, to full spectrum CO2 oil, to pure distillate elevated with cannabis-derived terpenes, our mouthwatering vapes and pods offer something for everyone. Utilizing the highest quality hardware on the market, these products allow you to pocket the full power and flavor of our award-winning genetics whenever discretion or convenience are key.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

License(s)

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
