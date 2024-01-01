Bred by JBeezy and selected by Tahoe_Nugz and OGLoudest, Ice Cream Cake is a cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. The compact, dense buds provide a beautiful landscape of colors ranging from light greens to dark purples underneath a layer of icy trichomes. Ice Cream Cake’s lineage also provides a dramatic flavor profile, with the strong taste of gas from Wedding Cake giving way to a sweet, creamy, vanilla berry flavor that is reminiscent of ice cream and vanilla cake batter. There are a lot of versions of Ice Cream Cake out there, but ours is notable for having been painstakingly selected for both its flavor and aesthetics. There’s only one Klutch Ice Cream Cake.

