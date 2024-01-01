Bred by JBeezy, this rare cross of Gelato 41 (Bacio) and Sherbet always finds a way of leaving others a little jealous. It’s beautiful large, dense buds, reveal a kaleidoscope of natural hues ranging from purples to oranges to light greens. A familiar flavor profile, Jealousy offers flavors reminiscent of Cereal Milk and our own Ice Cream Cake overpowering sharp resinous notes of grapefruity, funky citrus and pine. This heavy indica is an easy addition to your regular rotation.

