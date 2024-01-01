(Gelato 41 x Sherbet)



Live Badder



One of our best-selling concentrates, Live Resin Badder is made by first extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from hand-selected fresh frozen flower from our garden. After extraction is complete, the concentrate is whipped to a creamy consistency that is similar to cake frosting, cake batter, or peanut butter. Live Resin Badder is usually bright blond in color, bursting with flavor, easy to handle, and easy on the lungs, making it a go-to for most concentrate lovers.

Show more