Jealousy Live Badder

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

(Gelato 41 x Sherbet)

Live Badder

One of our best-selling concentrates, Live Resin Badder is made by first extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from hand-selected fresh frozen flower from our garden. After extraction is complete, the concentrate is whipped to a creamy consistency that is similar to cake frosting, cake batter, or peanut butter. Live Resin Badder is usually bright blond in color, bursting with flavor, easy to handle, and easy on the lungs, making it a go-to for most concentrate lovers.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis
Shop products
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

License(s)

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
Notice a problem?Report this item