Josh D Ghost OG Live Badder

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
(OG Kush Story Phenotype)

One of our best-selling concentrates, Live Resin Badder is made by first extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from hand-selected fresh frozen flower from our garden. After extraction is complete, the concentrate is whipped to a creamy consistency that is similar to cake frosting, cake batter, or peanut butter. Live Resin Badder is usually bright blond in color, bursting with flavor, easy to handle, and easy on the lungs, making it a go-to for most concentrate lovers.

Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
