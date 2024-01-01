While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its name certainly is not. A cross between SFV OG and Chem D, MotorBreath is making a lot of waves in the medical cannabis industry right now and has become an Ohio patient favorite. Named for its extremely pungent gassy flavor and smell, this strain produces flavorful notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. MotorBreath is an OG’s OG and is not recommended for new medical patients.

