Bred by Backpackboyz and rumored to be a keeper from the original R’ntz pheno-hunt, Lemon Cherry Gelato is a now-legendary hybrid cross of Sunset Sherbet, GSC, and another unknown strain. Typical buds are bright green with purple tops and covered with a thick, white layer of greasy trichomes that is punctuated by long, flowing orange pistils. True to its name, LCG delivers a complex aroma and flavor profile of tart candy, lemon citrus, and cherries that gives way too much milder accents of cake, raspberries, sweet spice, and wood.
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.