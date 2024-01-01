MAC 1

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
From premium live resin, to full spectrum CO2 oil, to pure distillate elevated with cannabis-derived terpenes, our mouthwatering vapes and pods offer something for everyone. Utilizing the highest quality hardware on the market, these products allow you to pocket the full power and flavor of our award-winning genetics whenever discretion or convenience are key.

Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

