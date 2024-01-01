Another one of our best-selling concentrates, our rosin is made by pressing a micron-specific preparation into a sap-like consistency, curing the resulting material for an extended period, and whipping it to the desired consistency. The resulting concentrate is usually milky white to blond in color and can range in appearance and consistency from a soft, flakey crumble that can often be shaped and formed with fingers or tools to a wet badder. As far as concentrates go, this is about as close to the plant as it gets.
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.