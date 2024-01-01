Permanent Marker Full Spectrum Live Hash Rosin

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

(Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherb Bx)

Another one of our best-selling concentrates, our rosin is made by pressing a micron-specific preparation into a sap-like consistency, curing the resulting material for an extended period, and whipping it to the desired consistency. The resulting concentrate is usually milky white to blond in color and can range in appearance and consistency from a soft, flakey crumble that can often be shaped and formed with fingers or tools to a wet badder. As far as concentrates go, this is about as close to the plant as it gets!!

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

About this brand

Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

