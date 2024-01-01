Bred by Tahoe Nugz and born out of a cross of two of our most flavorful and famous house strains, Purp 43 is for terp lovers. Slightly less dense than its parents and named for its tendency to “purp out” in the weeks before harvest, this one earns its stripes by consistently delivering combined notes most reminiscent of a terpinolene-laden orange creamsicle across both its aroma and flavor profiles. Comparisons to Orange 43 are unavoidable here, but Purp 43 stands out as a truly unique offering for its rounder, creamier, gelato-esque orange citrus profile. The sharper citrus notes of its namesake are tempered and balanced by elevated levels of myrcene and a floral quality stemming from a one-two-punch of linalool and ocimene. This balance makes Purp 43 appear sweeter and gassier than Orange 43 – with a similar entourage but greater complexity.

