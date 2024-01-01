Rainbow B'lts Disposable Live Rosin Vape

by Klutch Cannabis
THC —CBD —

About this product

Discover the purest essence of our garden with our premium live hash rosin vapes. Hand-grown and artfully extracted, these vapes offer an unparalleled experience, delivering the finest quality on the go.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis
Shop products
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

License(s)

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
Notice a problem?Report this item