Rainbow B'lts Live Resin

by Klutch Cannabis
(Zk’ttles x Moonbow #75)

Live Resin

Sometimes used as an umbrella term to describe hydrocarbon-extracted concentrates that are made from fresh frozen plant material, the consistency of our Live Resin lands somewhere between our badder and our diamonds and sauce. Typically, these products have a thicker consistency than our badders but may also contain smaller THCa diamonds. The use of fresh frozen plant material means these products are packed with flavor.

Logo for the brand Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

License(s)

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
