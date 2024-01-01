About this product
About this strain
Rose Gold Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and White Runtz. Bred by Compound Genetics—and later copied—Rose Gold Runtz is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Rose Gold Runtz effects make them feel euphoric, tingly, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rose Gold Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is [terpene]. Rose Gold Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, rose, and fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rose Gold Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
