Rose Gold R'ntz CO2 Luster Pod

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

From premium live resin to full spectrum CO2 oil, to pure distillate elevated with cannabis-derived terpenes, our mouthwatering vapes and pods offer something for everyone. Utilizing the highest quality hardware on the market, these products allow you to pocket the full power and flavor of our award-winning genetics whenever discretion or convenience are key.

Rose Gold Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and White Runtz. Bred by Compound Genetics—and later copied—Rose Gold Runtz is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Rose Gold Runtz effects make them feel euphoric, tingly, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rose Gold Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is [terpene]. Rose Gold Runtz features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, rose, and fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rose Gold Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
