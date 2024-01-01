Bred by Deo Farms and selected by Wizard Trees, RS11 needs almost no introduction. Fruit forward from start to finish, our cut exhibits a kaleidoscope of greens, purples, and oranges accented by a moderate to heavy lathering of trichomes. As beautiful as she is, aroma and flavor are where RS11 really shines, with notes reminiscent of rainbow sherbet, berries, grapefruit, and sour/bitter citrus with a slightly gassy finish, all of which translate perfectly to taste. While RS11 is capable of going head-to-head with some of the best flower on its own, it should be no surprise that it also makes for a killer extract, where the full depth and complexity of the strain can be experienced.

Show more