Bred by Deo Farms and selected by Wizard Trees, RS11 needs almost no introduction. Fruit forward from start to finish, our cut exhibits a kaleidoscope of greens, purples, and oranges accented by a moderate to heavy lathering of trichomes. As beautiful as she is, aroma and flavor are where RS11 really shines, with notes reminiscent of rainbow sherbet, berries, grapefruit, and sour/bitter citrus with a slightly gassy finish, all of which translate perfectly to taste. While RS11 is capable of going head-to-head with some of the best flower on its own, it should be no surprise that it also makes for a killer extract, where the full depth and complexity of the strain can be experienced.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.