Another legendary cut and a favorite among connoisseurs, Sherbang #22 (subtly renamed for Ohio compliance) was bred by Boston Roots Seed Co and selected by NorCals Gardens. Prized for its captivating aroma and flavor, Sherbang #22 exhibits dense, colorful buds that smell like tart, sweet blueberries with a hint of dank gas. Grinding the flower lets loose a captivating bouquet of berry sweetness, but when used, these flavors, while still present, take a backseat to the sour, gassy, OG profile the strain is known for. This exclusive cut is perfect for those looking for blueberry terps or the pungency of a classic OG.

