Violet Fog is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Gasoline and Khalifa Mints. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Violet Fog, before let us know! Leave a review.
