White Truffle 90-159U Live Hash Rosin

by Klutch Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

White Truffle

Another one of our best-selling concentrates, our rosin is made by pressing a micron-specific preparation into a sap-like consistency, curing the resulting material for an extended period, and whipping it to the desired consistency. The resulting concentrate is usually milky white to blond in color and can range in appearance and consistency from a soft, flakey crumble that can often be shaped and formed with fingers or tools to a wet badder. As far as concentrates go, this is about as close to the plant as it gets.

About this strain

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis
Klutch Cannabis: Driven by passion and dedication. Our crown symbolizes honor, representing a bond of selflessness, honesty, respect, and compassion. We strive to offer Ohio's patients the most medicinally beneficial products, using cutting-edge equipment and rare genetics. It's our honor to serve you. Strength in Honor.

License(s)

  • OH, US: MMCPC00019
