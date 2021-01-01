Loading…
Logo for the brand Knox Gold Rolling Paper

Knox Gold Rolling Paper

Knox 24K Gold King Size Cone

About this product

hey there, High Roller
Enjoy the real high life when you light up your 24k gold Knox paper. Expertly crafted with a hemp blend, Knox papers burn slowly and evenly for a smoking session for the truly sophisticated.

24k edible gold rolling paper
Hemp blend
Slow, even burn
13 GSM
Gum Arabic adhesive (natural gum from Acacia trees)
Package contains: 1 cone
Package dimensions: 108mm x 15mm x 15mm
