Knox Gold Rolling Paper
hey there, High Roller
Enjoy the real high life when you light up your 24k gold Knox paper. Expertly crafted with a hemp blend, Knox papers burn slowly and evenly for a smoking session for the truly sophisticated.
24k edible gold rolling paper
Hemp blend
Slow, even burn
13 GSM
Gum Arabic adhesive (natural gum from Acacia trees)
Package contains: 12 papers
Paper dimensions: 78mm x 44mm
