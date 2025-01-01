About this product
"Treat your body with this powerful CBD muscle balm that leaves you feeling smooth and restored. Infused with our premium Koi PRIZM broad-spectrum CBD and over a dozen other natural oils, our Koi Naturals CBD Balm provides an immediate soothing sensation and difference you can feel. Whether it’s sore muscles or troubled skin areas, this topical CBD balm melts on contact so you can apply it exactly where you need it. Its refreshing yet tranquil scent is a delightful bonus.
Every batch of Koi topical CBD creams is third-party lab tested to verify its potency and purity.
Product Specifications
Softens and smooths skin while supporting natural relief
Formulated with Koi PRIZM broad-spectrum CBD and all-natural oils
Full-size jar comes in two strengths: 500 mg and 1000 mg of CBD
Available in two sizes: 1.7 oz for at-home use and a handy 0.5 oz travel size"
About this brand
Koi CBD
Our mission is to deliver the exact experience you seek for every situation, every single time. With Koi, you’ll find the full spectrum of benefits our natural products have to offer.
Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, relieve discomfort, sleep better, increase energy, brighten your mood or just have a good time. Each Koi product is crafted with taste, pure ingredients, and wellness in mind. Because enjoying the journey is just as important as where you’re going.
