"Treat your body with this powerful CBD muscle balm that leaves you feeling smooth and restored. Infused with our premium Koi PRIZM broad-spectrum CBD and over a dozen other natural oils, our Koi Naturals CBD Balm provides an immediate soothing sensation and difference you can feel. Whether it’s sore muscles or troubled skin areas, this topical CBD balm melts on contact so you can apply it exactly where you need it. Its refreshing yet tranquil scent is a delightful bonus.



Every batch of Koi topical CBD creams is third-party lab tested to verify its potency and purity.



Product Specifications



Softens and smooths skin while supporting natural relief



Formulated with Koi PRIZM broad-spectrum CBD and all-natural oils



Full-size jar comes in two strengths: 500 mg and 1000 mg of CBD



Available in two sizes: 1.7 oz for at-home use and a handy 0.5 oz travel size"