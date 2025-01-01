Your best-feeling day is just a bite away. Koi Kratom Gummies deliver 50 mg of Mitragynine per gummy to decrease procrastination, boost energy, and enhance your focus. Made from kratom extract derived from the finest crushed leaves from farms in Southeast Asia. Your go-to kickstart to a strong day or to power through an afternoon slump.
Additionally, we do not ship kratom products to the following states, cities, and municipalities where kratom is banned: Prohibited States: Alabama Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin. Prohibited Cities & Municipalities: San Diego, CA, Oceanside, CA, Denver, CO, Sarasota County, FL, Jerseyville, IL, Union County, MS. By purchasing from KoiCBD.com, you agree to all terms and conditions outlined in this disclaimer.
Product Specifications
Naturally amplifies mood, energy, and focus Available in three sweet fruit flavors: Berry Punch, Sour Lemon, Strawberry Apple 50 mg MIT (Mitragynine) per gummy Comes in 10-count jars
Our mission at Koi CBD is to deliver the exact experience you seek for every situation, every single time. With Koi, you’ll find the full spectrum of benefits our natural products have to offer. Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, relieve discomfort, sleep better, increase energy, brighten your mood or just have a good time. Each Koi product is crafted with taste, pure ingredients, and wellness in mind. Because enjoying the journey is just as important as where you’re going.