Your best-feeling day is just a bite away. Koi Kratom Gummies deliver 50 mg of Mitragynine per gummy to decrease procrastination, boost energy, and enhance your focus. Made from kratom extract derived from the finest crushed leaves from farms in Southeast Asia. Your go-to kickstart to a strong day or to power through an afternoon slump.



Additionally, we do not ship kratom products to the following states, cities, and municipalities where kratom is banned: Prohibited States: Alabama Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin. Prohibited Cities & Municipalities: San Diego, CA, Oceanside, CA, Denver, CO, Sarasota County, FL, Jerseyville, IL, Union County, MS. By purchasing from KoiCBD.com, you agree to all terms and conditions outlined in this disclaimer.



Product Specifications



Naturally amplifies mood, energy, and focus

Available in three sweet fruit flavors: Berry Punch, Sour Lemon, Strawberry Apple

50 mg MIT (Mitragynine) per gummy

Comes in 10-count jars

