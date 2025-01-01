About this product
Gold Tier takes things up a notch with premium buds showcasing superior genetics, richer terpene profiles, and enhanced aroma. Expect vibrant colors, stickier texture, and a more refined high.
All Koi products are third-party lab tested for compliance and purity.
THCA products cannot be shipped to Arkansas, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, or Rhode Island.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Koi CBD
Our mission is to deliver the exact experience you seek for every situation, every single time. With Koi, you’ll find the full spectrum of benefits our natural products have to offer.
Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, relieve discomfort, sleep better, increase energy, brighten your mood or just have a good time. Each Koi product is crafted with taste, pure ingredients, and wellness in mind. Because enjoying the journey is just as important as where you’re going.
