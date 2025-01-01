About this product
Big clouds, bold flavor, and next-level potency. The THCA Liquid Diamond Vape (2 g) delivers a smooth, high-potency experience in a sleek disposable design. Crafted with 100% hemp-derived distillates and natural terpenes, each puff offers a clean, flavorful hit.
Perfect for unwinding, focusing, or enjoying the moment.
About this brand
Koi CBD
Our mission is to deliver the exact experience you seek for every situation, every single time. With Koi, you’ll find the full spectrum of benefits our natural products have to offer.
Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, relieve discomfort, sleep better, increase energy, brighten your mood or just have a good time. Each Koi product is crafted with taste, pure ingredients, and wellness in mind. Because enjoying the journey is just as important as where you’re going.
