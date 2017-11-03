Loading…
Korova

Chem Dawg #4

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Chemdawg #4 effects

Reported by real people like you
272 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
