Chem Dawg #4
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Chemdawg #4 effects
272 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
