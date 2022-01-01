DURBAN POISON x OG KUSH



A modern classic and industry standard. Cultivated in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, this Cookies strain is renowned for its Cannabis Cup caliber flowers. From The Bay to LA, Cookies is a timeless staple in every connoisseur's stash.



An active terpene in our Cookies strain is Caryophyllene which includes earthy, woody aromatic notes. Medicinally, Carophyllene has been proven to provide gastoprotective and anti-inflammatory benefits.