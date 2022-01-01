About this product
Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Korova
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.