About this product
GREEN RIBBON BX1 X DURBAN X OG KUSH
With it’s healthy lineage that includes some of the same genetics as a Cookies pheno, this strain boasts a great jar appeal with trichomes covering even the larger water leaves of this plant.
About this brand
Korova
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.