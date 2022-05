GRAPE PIE X TAHOE OG



PIE HOE WAS DEVELOPED IN COLORADO AND THEN SENT TO THE JUNGLE BOYZ IN L.A., WHO SELECTED THE BEST PHENO TO GIVE IT TRACTION TO BECOME A NEW FAVORITE. AN INCREDIBLY DANK OG WITH A BIT OF GRAPE FLAVOR, PIE HOE IS A GASSY, FRUITY, AND PUNGENT STRAIN THAT WILL MAKE YOUR MOUTH WATER. ITS HIGH IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, AS IT WILL SWALLOW YOU UP INTO A STATE OF BLISS FOR HOURS BEFORE SLOWLY FADING AWAY.