About this product
Zkittlez x Gelato. Slightly sativa. An exclusive terp blend brought to market by Korova. This elusive cross is made up from 3rd Genfamily and Terp Hogz’s wildly successful strain, ‘Zkittlez’, and the strain of the decade, Sherbinski’s Gelato #33. Incredibly hard to find, Runtz is one of the most highly guarded phenos ever bred. One of those perfect combinations of flavors, the funky gas from Gelato drenched in the tropical sweetness of the Zkittles. A strain that takes the absolute best from both parents.
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
393 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Korova
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.