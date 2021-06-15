About this product

Zkittlez x Gelato. Slightly sativa. An exclusive terp blend brought to market by Korova. This elusive cross is made up from 3rd Genfamily and Terp Hogz’s wildly successful strain, ‘Zkittlez’, and the strain of the decade, Sherbinski’s Gelato #33. Incredibly hard to find, Runtz is one of the most highly guarded phenos ever bred. One of those perfect combinations of flavors, the funky gas from Gelato drenched in the tropical sweetness of the Zkittles. A strain that takes the absolute best from both parents.