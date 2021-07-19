About this product
TZAR BOMBA is an explosion of resin oozing out of every gram. This gorgeous strain has a sweet, citrusy smell with a notable hint of Northern Lights #5. Its well-bred genes are specific for indoor growing. Korova does not use any PGRs (Plant Growth Regulators). This allows our nugs to break apart evenly and naturally.
One of the key terpenes in TZAR BOMBA is Limonene, known to elevate the mood and aid in stress relief. Its limey, citrusy aroma is unmistakeable. Medically, Limonene is known for its antifungal, antibacterial and mood-enhancing properties.
One of the key terpenes in TZAR BOMBA is Limonene, known to elevate the mood and aid in stress relief. Its limey, citrusy aroma is unmistakeable. Medically, Limonene is known for its antifungal, antibacterial and mood-enhancing properties.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Korova
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.