About this product
This cultivar produces flavors of orange sorbet, fruit, and gas. It can produce highly psychoactive results and the potency has been compared to the difference between beer and grain alcohol -- this one is certainly not for beginners! The high THC values can result in profound experiences and a roller coaster-like high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Korova
Founded in 2011, Korova established itself as one of the most renowned purveyors of unrivaled cannabis products.