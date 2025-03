The Banana Gamma Specialty Blasters is a seasonal delight that consists of a banana cream gummy, paired with a real vanilla center and rolled in graham cracker crumbles. Filled with 25 milligrams of THC per piece, this edible will remind you of your mom’s banana pudding during the holidays. It’s the intergalactic journey of comfort and flavor you’ve been waiting for.



*Please refer to product packaging for vegan and gluten-free classification.



25 mg THC per piece

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

