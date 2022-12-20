About this product
If you want to know the flavor, you’ll just have to try them – that information is currently CLASSIFIED.
Vegan + Gluten-Free
100 mg THC per piece
10 pieces per bag
10 bags per box
Kosmik Brands uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture.
Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
Vegan + Gluten-Free
100 mg THC per piece
10 pieces per bag
10 bags per box
Kosmik Brands uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture.
Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kosmik Brands
Our mission is in the name. We are laser-focused on the taste, texture, potency, and quality of our products so that the whole experience is (yes, we’re gonna say it) - out of this world.