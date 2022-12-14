Our newest addition. If you want to know the flavor, you’ll just have to try them – that information is currently CLASSIFIED.



Vegan + Gluten-Free

100 mg THC per piece

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture.



Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.