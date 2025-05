The Chocolate Kovered Strawberry Specialty Blaster is a combination of a luscious strawberry gummy, paired with a rich chocolate center. Filled with 25 milligrams of THC per piece, this edible offers a decadent escape for chocolate and fruit enthusiasts alike. It’s a match made in heaven!



*Please refer to product packaging for vegan and gluten-free classification.



25 mg THC per piece (MI contains 10 mg THC per piece)

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture. Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.

