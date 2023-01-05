Our award-winning grape gummy with a real peanut butter center.



25 mg THC per piece (Some States 10MG)

10 pieces per bag

10 bags per box



Kosmik uses a cutting-edge curing process ensuring every piece is consistent in taste and texture.



Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC intake. Please dose responsibly.



Please refer to product packaging for vegan and gluten-free classification.