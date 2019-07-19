About this product
Formulated using premium Full Spectrum CBD hemp extract, this oil is in a league of its own. Each Kurativ bottle contains a precise dose of CBD per ml, plus an array of secondary cannabinoids to deliver the sought after entourage effect. Kurativ full spectrum CBD Oil contains less than 0.3% THC. Oils contain terpenes and are blended with Organic MCT due to it’s high absorbability rate. This means that your body absorbs more CBD than with other carrier oils. Unflavored, with no unpleasant tastes. This product contains less than 0.3% THC, and remains legal in all 50 states.
About this brand
Kurativ CBD
Not All Hemp Is Created Equal
The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value.
It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified!
Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.
