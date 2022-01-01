About this product
The future of wellness starts here.
We took our best-selling, tried and true full spectrum CBD oil and made it even better.
When combined, CBD and CBG compliment each other and the effects are amplified. Our oil contains 1mg of CBG for every 10mg of CBD. (10:1) and approximately 5mg of other minor cannabinoids per ml (CBN, CBC, CBDV) This oil also contains 0.3% THC or less, making it legal in all 50 states.
We start with high-grade 100% Organic MCT oil, blended with our top-quality full spectrum hemp extract. Then we add pure, isolated CBG to deliver a precise, highly concentrated dose.
Each 1 ounce bottle contains 3000mg CBD and 300mg CBG (110mg per ml) and includes a measured dropper, sprayer, and informational guide- along with a random free sample product! (No substitutions or requests for sample products please).
Blending CBD & CBG helps create overall balance and regulate the body, resulting in a variety of related benefits that may help with:
• Reducing pain and inflammation
• Sleep
• Mood enhancer
• Bone stimulant
• Muscle Relaxation
• Anxiety relief
• Nausea
For more information, see our FAQ, Lab Works & Product Guide @ https://kurativcbd.com/
We took our best-selling, tried and true full spectrum CBD oil and made it even better.
When combined, CBD and CBG compliment each other and the effects are amplified. Our oil contains 1mg of CBG for every 10mg of CBD. (10:1) and approximately 5mg of other minor cannabinoids per ml (CBN, CBC, CBDV) This oil also contains 0.3% THC or less, making it legal in all 50 states.
We start with high-grade 100% Organic MCT oil, blended with our top-quality full spectrum hemp extract. Then we add pure, isolated CBG to deliver a precise, highly concentrated dose.
Each 1 ounce bottle contains 3000mg CBD and 300mg CBG (110mg per ml) and includes a measured dropper, sprayer, and informational guide- along with a random free sample product! (No substitutions or requests for sample products please).
Blending CBD & CBG helps create overall balance and regulate the body, resulting in a variety of related benefits that may help with:
• Reducing pain and inflammation
• Sleep
• Mood enhancer
• Bone stimulant
• Muscle Relaxation
• Anxiety relief
• Nausea
For more information, see our FAQ, Lab Works & Product Guide @ https://kurativcbd.com/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kurativ CBD
USE CODE "LEAFLY20" AT CHECKOUT FOR 20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE.
Not All Hemp Is Created Equal
The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value.
It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified!
Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.
Not All Hemp Is Created Equal
The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value.
It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified!
Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.