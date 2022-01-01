About this product
When combined, CBD and CBG compliment each other and the effects are amplified. Our oil contains 1mg of CBG for every 10mg of CBD. (10:1)
We start with high-grade 100% Organic MCT oil, blended with pure, isolated CBD and CBG extracts to deliver a precise, highly concentrated dose.
Blending CBD & CBG helps create overall balance and regulate the body, resulting in a variety of related benefits that may help with:
• Reducing pain and inflammation
• Sleep
• Mood enhancer
• Bone stimulant
• Muscle Relaxation
• Anxiety relief
• Nausea
For more information, see our FAQ, Lab Works and product guides at www.kurativcbd.com.
About this brand
Kurativ CBD
USE CODE "LEAFLY20" AT CHECKOUT FOR 20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE.
Not All Hemp Is Created Equal
The entire line of Kurativ products are derived from medical -grade , organic hemp plants—–Grown right here in the U.S. ! Many companies use low-grade, “industrial hemp” , which results in a low quality product that may contain harmful toxins. With Kurativ CBD products , you can be sure you are getting the highest quality ingredients and a phenomenal value.
It Is Safe. Lab Tested & Verified!
Hemp oil and CBD are derived from 100% natural plant compounds. It has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization and has no adverse effects on Public Health. CBD is non- habit forming and non-psychoactive.
