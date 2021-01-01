Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD

Kurativ CBD Oil THC-Free Unflavored 1500mg

Buy Here

About this product

Precisely formulated with Organic MCT oil to produce a blend that is pure and effective with no unpleasant tastes. We select MCT oil due to it’s high absorbability rate. This means that your body absorbs more CBD than you would with other carrier oils. Sometimes, simple is better.

Kurativ’s THC-Free oils are available in 500mg (sample size),1500mg, 3000mg, 6000mg, and 12,000mg bottles.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!